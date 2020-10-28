 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
Deaths published Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

TULSA

Cantrell, Andrew, 34, South Lakes Golf Course assistant golfer, died Sunday, Oct 25. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Rongey, Earl, 75, beauty salon owner and Earl Rongey Singers leader, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Viewing 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Taylor, Margie Lou, 77, homemaker, died Sunday, Oct. 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Binder, Suzy Ward, 74, retired certified nursing assistant, died Sunday, Oct. 25. No services planned. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Gorrell, Jim Lloyd, 72, mechanical engineer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Service 12:30 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.

Cleveland, Okla.

Forbes, Corky, 90, aviation, died Tuesday, Oct. 20. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Woodland Cemetery Chapel. Chapman-Black.

Grove

Chambers, Betty, 90, died Monday, Oct. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Burckhalter-Highsmith Funeral Home, Vinita, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Fellowship of Believers, Langley.

Hominy

Waller, Nichole, 33, Gyarmathy & Associates employee, died Monday, Oct. 12. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Sand Springs

Banks, William, 90, retired car salesman and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Powell, Mary, 77, nurse, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Shand, Carolyn, 67, legal assistant, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Sperry

Cundiff, Patsy, 92, homemaker, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private graveside services.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

