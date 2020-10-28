Deaths published Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

TULSA
Cantrell, Andrew, 34, South Lakes Golf Course assistant golfer, died Sunday, Oct 25. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Rongey, Earl, 75, beauty salon owner and Earl Rongey Singers leader, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Viewing 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Taylor, Margie Lou, 77, homemaker, died Sunday, Oct. 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Binder, Suzy Ward, 74, retired certified nursing assistant, died Sunday, Oct. 25. No services planned. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Gorrell, Jim Lloyd, 72, mechanical engineer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Service 12:30 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Cleveland, Okla.
Forbes, Corky, 90, aviation, died Tuesday, Oct. 20. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Woodland Cemetery Chapel. Chapman-Black.
Grove
Chambers, Betty, 90, died Monday, Oct. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Burckhalter-Highsmith Funeral Home, Vinita, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Fellowship of Believers, Langley.
Hominy
Waller, Nichole, 33, Gyarmathy & Associates employee, died Monday, Oct. 12. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Sand Springs
Banks, William, 90, retired car salesman and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Powell, Mary, 77, nurse, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Shand, Carolyn, 67, legal assistant, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sperry
Cundiff, Patsy, 92, homemaker, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private graveside services.
