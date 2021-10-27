 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, Oct. 27, 2021
Deaths published Thursday, Oct. 27, 2021

TULSA

Brown, Dan, 63, pool technician, died Monday, Oct. 25. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Cearley, Dane, 68, master electrician, died Monday, Oct. 28. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Eastwood Baptist Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

Fisher, Elizabeth, 78, airline stewardess, died Monday, Oct. 25. Private family services. Cremation Society.

Foster, George Russell, 94, machinist and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Lawley, Janice A., 84, insurance secretary, died Saturday, Oct. 23. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.

Lofton, Dayvonna, 22, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Slagle, Margaret Julia, 84, homemaker, died Tuesday, Oct. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Asbury United Methodist Church. 

White, Clayton, 56, DXP Enterprises inside sales representative, died Tuesday, Oct. 26. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow; traditional Eastern Shawnee Tribe vigil 6:30 p.m. Thursday-9 a.m. Friday and traditional burial 9 a.m. Friday, both at Rebecca Rogers family land allotment.

Woolf, Blake Alan, 69, flight instructor, died Friday, Oct. 15. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Wren, Jeffery Don, 46, Gulf Eagle Roofing Supply manager, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Christian Life Church. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Hay, John H., 94, flight mechanic and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 23. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.

Hughes, Barbara, 52, substitute teacher, died Monday, Oct. 25. Memorial service 6 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Shannon, William “Montie,” 78, retired electrical salesman and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Mannford Funeral Home Chapel, Mannford.

Sapulpa

Allen, Winifred Lou Witwer, 67, beautician, died Saturday, Oct. 23. Services pending. Green Hill.

Whisenton, LaTanya, 51, industrial engineer contractor and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 21. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Friday, Green Hill Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Calvary Baptist Church.

Skiatook

Vaughn, James Undine, 82, retired Fibercast fabricator and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Oct 21. Visitation 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

