Deaths published Thursday, Oct. 27, 2021

TULSA
Brown, Dan, 63, pool technician, died Monday, Oct. 25. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Cearley, Dane, 68, master electrician, died Monday, Oct. 28. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Eastwood Baptist Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Fisher, Elizabeth, 78, airline stewardess, died Monday, Oct. 25. Private family services. Cremation Society.
Foster, George Russell, 94, machinist and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Lawley, Janice A., 84, insurance secretary, died Saturday, Oct. 23. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
Lofton, Dayvonna, 22, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Slagle, Margaret Julia, 84, homemaker, died Tuesday, Oct. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Asbury United Methodist Church.
White, Clayton, 56, DXP Enterprises inside sales representative, died Tuesday, Oct. 26. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow; traditional Eastern Shawnee Tribe vigil 6:30 p.m. Thursday-9 a.m. Friday and traditional burial 9 a.m. Friday, both at Rebecca Rogers family land allotment.
Woolf, Blake Alan, 69, flight instructor, died Friday, Oct. 15. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Wren, Jeffery Don, 46, Gulf Eagle Roofing Supply manager, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Christian Life Church. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hay, John H., 94, flight mechanic and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 23. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.
Hughes, Barbara, 52, substitute teacher, died Monday, Oct. 25. Memorial service 6 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Shannon, William “Montie,” 78, retired electrical salesman and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Mannford Funeral Home Chapel, Mannford.
Sapulpa
Allen, Winifred Lou Witwer, 67, beautician, died Saturday, Oct. 23. Services pending. Green Hill.
Whisenton, LaTanya, 51, industrial engineer contractor and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 21. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Friday, Green Hill Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Calvary Baptist Church.
Skiatook
Vaughn, James Undine, 82, retired Fibercast fabricator and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Oct 21. Visitation 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry.
