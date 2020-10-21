Deaths published Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020

TULSA
Barron, Jo Ann, 90, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 19. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Bivens, Karen Anne, 76, retired Nissan Corp. consumer affairs specialist, died Monday. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Burnett, Kenneth “Paul” Jr., 47, Believer’s Church facilities manager, died Monday, Oct. 19. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Believer’s Church. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Millspaugh, Cheree, 67, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 19. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Garrett, Broken Arrow.
Rexford, Sandra Hoffman, 73, engineer, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Sanders, Hester Mae, 82, retired housekeeping supervisor, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Blair, Dorothy Jean, 77, family practice nurse, died Monday, Oct. 19. Service livestreamed at 4 p.m. Saturday on Schaudt Funeral Service Facebook page.
Owasso
Reeve, Audrey Young, 70, teacher, died Monday, Oct. 12. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church. Mowery.
