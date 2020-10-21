 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
Deaths published Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020

TULSA

Barron, Jo Ann, 90, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 19. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Bivens, Karen Anne, 76, retired Nissan Corp. consumer affairs specialist, died Monday. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Burnett,  Kenneth “Paul” Jr., 47, Believer’s Church facilities manager, died Monday, Oct. 19. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Believer’s Church. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Millspaugh, Cheree, 67, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 19. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Garrett, Broken Arrow.

Rexford, Sandra Hoffman, 73, engineer, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Sanders, Hester Mae, 82, retired housekeeping supervisor, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel. 

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Blair, Dorothy Jean, 77, family practice nurse, died Monday, Oct. 19. Service livestreamed at 4 p.m. Saturday on Schaudt Funeral Service Facebook page.

Owasso

Reeve, Audrey Young, 70, teacher, died Monday, Oct. 12. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church. Mowery.

