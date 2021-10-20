Deaths published Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

TULSA
Gabriel, Betty, 88, homemaker, died Sunday, Oct. 17. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Lewandowski, Raymond, 85. Oral Roberts University Theatre professor emeritus, died Friday, Oct. 8. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, sanctuary of Tulsa First United Methodist Church.
Walker, Betty Lee, 98, homemaker, died Tuesday, Oct. 19. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Engelhardt, Celia, 85, retired Broken Arrow High School teacher, died Monday, Oct. 18. Visitation noon-1:45 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at First United Methodist Church. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler, Mo. Hayhurst.
Mozingo, Ivy, 83, Air National Guard budget analyst and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church.
Coweta
Black, Larry Dean, 79, welder, and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 12. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 1 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church of Coweta. Brown Funeral Home & Cremation
Inola
Henin, Pearlene, 81, died Monday, Oct. 18. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Mounds
Longacre, Charles W., 93, horse trainer and World War II Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 19. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.
Okmulgee
Raefield, Michael, 76, accounting, died Monday, Oct. 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Schaudt's Okmulgee Chapel, and memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Second Baptist Church.
Owasso
Hampton, JoLynn, 66, Owasso Utica Park Clinic patient service representative, died Monday, Oct. 18. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Central Baptist Church.
