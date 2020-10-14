Deaths published Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

TULSA
Fears, Ronnie, 74, automotive parts manager, died Tuesday, Oct. 13. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs. Private family services.
Hahn, Rosalie Catherine (Moran), 87, died Monday, Oct. 12. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Martinez, Rosalio V., 72, American Airlines airframe mechanic, died Friday, Oct. 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Mason, William C., 93, retired minister and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 13. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Moore's Southlawn.
Wilson, Robert Eugene, 82, veteran, died Monday, Oct. 12. Viewing 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Oliver, Lee, 99, retired service station owner, died Wednesday, Oct. 14. Service 11 a.m. Monday, RiverCrest Chapel & Event Center. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Donnelly, Timothy, 36, Hilti divisional project manager, died Thursday, Sept. 10. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Benedict Catholic Church. Hayhurst.
Metcalf, Victor, 94, retired American Airlines crew chief and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Sept. 18. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Claremore
Whisman, Johnie, 82, concrete contractor, died Monday, Oct. 12. Private family services. MMS-Payne.
Collinsville
Henderson, Isabella Gracelynn, 10, Collinsville Upper Elementary School student, died Monday, Oct. 12. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Owasso
Reeve, Audrey Young, 70, teacher, died Monday, Oct. 12. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service.
