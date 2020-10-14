 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
Deaths published Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

TULSA

Fears, Ronnie, 74, automotive parts manager, died Tuesday, Oct. 13. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs. Private family services.

Hahn, Rosalie Catherine (Moran), 87, died Monday, Oct. 12. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Martinez, Rosalio V., 72, American Airlines airframe mechanic, died Friday, Oct. 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Mason, William C., 93, retired minister and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 13. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Moore's Southlawn.

Wilson, Robert Eugene, 82, veteran, died Monday, Oct. 12. Viewing 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Oliver, Lee, 99, retired service station owner, died Wednesday, Oct. 14. Service 11 a.m. Monday, RiverCrest Chapel & Event Center. Bixby Funeral Service.

Broken Arrow

Donnelly, Timothy, 36, Hilti divisional project manager, died Thursday, Sept. 10. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Benedict Catholic Church. Hayhurst.

Metcalf, Victor, 94, retired American Airlines crew chief and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Sept. 18. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Claremore

Whisman, Johnie, 82, concrete contractor, died Monday, Oct. 12. Private family services. MMS-Payne.

Collinsville

Henderson, Isabella Gracelynn, 10, Collinsville Upper Elementary School student, died Monday, Oct. 12. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Owasso

Reeve, Audrey Young, 70, teacher, died Monday, Oct. 12. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

