Deaths published Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

TULSA
Ivie, Virginia B., 95, homemaker, died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Private family services. Ninde | Mosaic.
Longacre, Carol E., 69, retired Riverside Ford of Tulsa receptionist, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Services pending. Ninde | Mosaic.
Schultz, Frances A., 86, Utica National Bank customer service, died Tuesday, Oct. 12. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Smelser, Barbara Cartright, 81, homemaker, died Monday, June 4. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Serenity.
Taylor, Rick, 75, retired truck driver and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Temme, Jason, 49, construction project manager, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Church of Christ, Broken Arrow.
Wheatcraft, Jerry, 77, self-employed entrepreneur, died Thursday, Oct. 7. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Moore, Charlie D. “Sonny,” 88, retired steel worker, farmer and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 12. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Leonard-Marker Funeral Home.
Bristow
McCarty, Thomas “Tom,” 69, diesel mechanic and retired from the Army, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Home Chapel.
Broken Arrow
Debusk, Lenora, 94, oil company bookkeeper, died Friday, Oct. 8. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, Park Grove Cemetery. Hayhurst.
Gaylor, Bernice, 89, Anthony’s salesclerk, died Monday, Oct. 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Saturday and service 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Kitch, Greg, 70, remodeling contractor, died Thursday, Oct. 7. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Long, Pansy, 99, executive secretary, died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Miller, John, 73, information technology manager and Air Force staff sergeant, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Dighton Moore Funeral Service, Owasso.
Tillery, Alma Jean, 89, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 11. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel, Bixby.
Chelsea
Morris, Roger, 95, rancher, died Monday, Oct. 11. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Morris Ranch. Chelsea Funeral Home.
Claremore
Finical, Doris, 83, school secretary, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Rice Funeral Home Chapel.
Collinsville
Carty, Marilyn Ann, 85, American Airlines executive secretary, died Friday, Oct. 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.
Jenks
Rush, Donald B. Sr., 88, retired Sunoco draftsman, died Sunday, Oct. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church.
Owasso
Hall-Nations, Sandra Gale, 38, state of Oklahoma social worker, died Monday, Oct. 11. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Davis, Joe Allen, 78, retired carpenter, died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Vera
Owens, Todd D., 54, fire chief, died Monday, Oct. 11. Visitation 1:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, Collinsville, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, Caney Valley High School Gymnasium, Ramona.
Wagoner
Startzman, Irving Jr., 89, carpenter and Navy veteran, died Friday, Oct. 8. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
