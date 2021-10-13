 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Ivie, Virginia B., 95, homemaker, died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Private family services. Ninde | Mosaic.

Longacre, Carol E., 69, retired Riverside Ford of Tulsa receptionist, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Services pending. Ninde | Mosaic. 

Schultz, Frances A., 86, Utica National Bank customer service, died Tuesday, Oct. 12. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Smelser, Barbara Cartright, 81, homemaker, died Monday, June 4. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Serenity.

Taylor, Rick, 75, retired truck driver and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Temme, Jason, 49, construction project manager, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Church of Christ, Broken Arrow.

Wheatcraft, Jerry, 77, self-employed entrepreneur, died Thursday, Oct. 7. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Moore, Charlie D. “Sonny,” 88, retired steel worker, farmer and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 12. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Leonard-Marker Funeral Home.

Bristow

McCarty, Thomas “Tom,” 69, diesel mechanic and retired from the Army, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Home Chapel. 

Broken Arrow

Debusk, Lenora, 94, oil company bookkeeper, died Friday, Oct. 8. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, Park Grove Cemetery. Hayhurst.

Gaylor, Bernice, 89, Anthony’s salesclerk, died Monday, Oct. 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Saturday and service 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Kitch, Greg, 70, remodeling contractor, died Thursday, Oct. 7. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Long, Pansy, 99, executive secretary, died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.

Miller, John, 73, information technology manager and Air Force staff sergeant, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Dighton Moore Funeral Service, Owasso.

Tillery, Alma Jean, 89, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 11. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel, Bixby.

Chelsea

Morris, Roger, 95, rancher, died Monday, Oct. 11. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Morris Ranch. Chelsea Funeral Home.

Claremore

Finical, Doris, 83, school secretary, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Rice Funeral Home Chapel.

Collinsville

Carty, Marilyn Ann, 85, American Airlines executive secretary, died Friday, Oct. 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.

Jenks

Rush, Donald B. Sr., 88, retired Sunoco draftsman, died Sunday, Oct. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church.

Owasso

Hall-Nations, Sandra Gale, 38, state of Oklahoma social worker, died Monday, Oct. 11. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Davis, Joe Allen, 78, retired carpenter, died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Vera

Owens, Todd D., 54, fire chief, died Monday, Oct. 11. Visitation 1:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, Collinsville, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, Caney Valley High School Gymnasium, Ramona.

Wagoner

Startzman, Irving Jr., 89, carpenter and Navy veteran, died Friday, Oct. 8. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News