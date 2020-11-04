 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
Deaths published Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

TULSA

Bollinger, Jeffrey Dean, 58, retired, died Tuesday, Nov. 3. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.

Duncan, Pamela Sue, 61, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 30. Viewing/visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. 

Helberg, Richard Lawrence, 87, United Plating Works president and owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Nov. 2. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Grace Lutheran Church.

Morgan, Daniel, 69, minister and seminary professor, died Wednesday, Nov. 4. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Walker, Joe Donald, 80, brick mason, died Wednesday, Nov. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Memory Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Jordan, Mary (Bea), 99, Sun Oil Co. executive secretary, died Friday, Oct. 30. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Roberson, Roger Lee Jr., 86, American Airlines service supply clerk and Navy veteran, died Friday, Oct. 30. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Victory Christian Center, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn.

Catoosa

Morrow, Kippy, 59, lawn care, died Saturday, Oct. 31. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Rice Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Catoosa Activity Center. 

Drumright

Bruce, Helen, 87, retired bank teller, died Sunday, Nov. 1. Private family memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Michael’s Funeral Home Memorial Chapel. 

Nowata

Gilbert, Clarence Elwane, 90, Gilbert Shoes and Shoe Rebuilders owner and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 31. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Relocated Cemetery. Benjamin Funeral Services.

Sapulpa

Dunham, Carol, 66, administrative assistant, died Sunday, Nov. 1. Services pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

