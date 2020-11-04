Deaths published Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

TULSA
Bollinger, Jeffrey Dean, 58, retired, died Tuesday, Nov. 3. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Duncan, Pamela Sue, 61, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 30. Viewing/visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.
Helberg, Richard Lawrence, 87, United Plating Works president and owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Nov. 2. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Grace Lutheran Church.
Morgan, Daniel, 69, minister and seminary professor, died Wednesday, Nov. 4. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Walker, Joe Donald, 80, brick mason, died Wednesday, Nov. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Jordan, Mary (Bea), 99, Sun Oil Co. executive secretary, died Friday, Oct. 30. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Roberson, Roger Lee Jr., 86, American Airlines service supply clerk and Navy veteran, died Friday, Oct. 30. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Victory Christian Center, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn.
Catoosa
Morrow, Kippy, 59, lawn care, died Saturday, Oct. 31. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Rice Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Catoosa Activity Center.
Drumright
Bruce, Helen, 87, retired bank teller, died Sunday, Nov. 1. Private family memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Michael’s Funeral Home Memorial Chapel.
Nowata
Gilbert, Clarence Elwane, 90, Gilbert Shoes and Shoe Rebuilders owner and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 31. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Relocated Cemetery. Benjamin Funeral Services.
Sapulpa
Dunham, Carol, 66, administrative assistant, died Sunday, Nov. 1. Services pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool.
