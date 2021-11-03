 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021
Deaths published Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021

TULSA

Payan-Beets, Suzanna Marissa, 50, case manager for Catholic Charities, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Prater, Patricia, 92, executive secretary, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Moore Southlawn Funeral Home. 

Sullivent, Tom, 83, insurance agent for State Farm and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Visitation, 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Hamilton, Anthony E., 78, HVAC engineer and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa. 

Cleveland, Oklahoma

Hanna, Lori, 61, Cove Restaurant owner, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Collinsville

McNatt, Ulen Franklin, 92, Tulsa County mechanic and Army World War II veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 1:30 p.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso. 

Owasso

Wille, Theo Ann, 79, mobile home park owner, died Thursday, Oct. 28. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, both at St. Therese Catholic Church, Collinsville. Mowery.

Vinita

Ivy, Carolyn Sue (Hix), 84, retired Ivy’s Floor Covering co-owner, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Prince, Robert, 88, certified public accountant and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

