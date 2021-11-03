Deaths published Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021

TULSA
Payan-Beets, Suzanna Marissa, 50, case manager for Catholic Charities, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Prater, Patricia, 92, executive secretary, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Moore Southlawn Funeral Home.
Sullivent, Tom, 83, insurance agent for State Farm and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Visitation, 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hamilton, Anthony E., 78, HVAC engineer and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Oklahoma
Hanna, Lori, 61, Cove Restaurant owner, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Collinsville
McNatt, Ulen Franklin, 92, Tulsa County mechanic and Army World War II veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 1:30 p.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Owasso
Wille, Theo Ann, 79, mobile home park owner, died Thursday, Oct. 28. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, both at St. Therese Catholic Church, Collinsville. Mowery.
Vinita
Ivy, Carolyn Sue (Hix), 84, retired Ivy’s Floor Covering co-owner, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Prince, Robert, 88, certified public accountant and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Luginbuel Funeral Home.
