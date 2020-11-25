 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020
Deaths published Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020

TULSA

Austin, Curtis, 85, Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Green Acres Memorial Gardens.

Dickson, Nola D., 88, hairdresser, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Lovellette, Carma F., 92, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died Friday, Nov. 20, in Green Valley, Ariz. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Riddle, Richard William, 76, lawyer, died Monday, Nov. 23. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Shockey, Robert Warren “Bob,” 76, retired Tulsa Police Department corporal and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 22. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool.

Sipes, Robbin, 54, office manager, died Monday, Nov. 23. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Calvary Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Vaughn, Lee Roy, 86, welder and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 21. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Carbondale Assembly of God. Mark Griffith Westwood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Newbrough, Lee, 85, Kirkpatrick Oil operations manager, died Sunday, Nov. 22. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Hayhurst.

Prince, Donald W., 75, retired Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. Services pending. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.

Slater, Robert Scott, 35, event coordinator, died Friday, Nov. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Claremore

Marshall, Juana Lea, 78, retired teacher, died Wednesday, Nov. 25. Services pending. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.

Glenpool

Wisby, Jefferson Cecil, 82, oil field operator, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

Owasso

Shaw, Vicki Renee, 59, early childhood development teacher, died Saturday, Nov. 24. Services pending. Mowery.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

