Deaths published Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020

TULSA
Austin, Curtis, 85, Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Green Acres Memorial Gardens.
Dickson, Nola D., 88, hairdresser, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Lovellette, Carma F., 92, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died Friday, Nov. 20, in Green Valley, Ariz. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Riddle, Richard William, 76, lawyer, died Monday, Nov. 23. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Shockey, Robert Warren “Bob,” 76, retired Tulsa Police Department corporal and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 22. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool.
Sipes, Robbin, 54, office manager, died Monday, Nov. 23. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Calvary Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Vaughn, Lee Roy, 86, welder and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 21. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Carbondale Assembly of God. Mark Griffith Westwood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Newbrough, Lee, 85, Kirkpatrick Oil operations manager, died Sunday, Nov. 22. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Hayhurst.
Prince, Donald W., 75, retired Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. Services pending. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.
Slater, Robert Scott, 35, event coordinator, died Friday, Nov. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Claremore
Marshall, Juana Lea, 78, retired teacher, died Wednesday, Nov. 25. Services pending. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.
Glenpool
Wisby, Jefferson Cecil, 82, oil field operator, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Owasso
Shaw, Vicki Renee, 59, early childhood development teacher, died Saturday, Nov. 24. Services pending. Mowery.
