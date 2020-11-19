Deaths published Thursday, Nov. 20, 2020

TULSA
Jurries, Charles, 95, engineering equipment manufacturer’s representative and Navy veteran, died Monday, Nov. 16. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Moore's Southlawn.
Lewis, Mary Blair, 82, retired attorney, died Thursday, Nov. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Nunn, Cathy, 64, Tulsa Public Schools secretary, died Wednesday, Nov. 18. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Speegle, David Allen, 66, real estate businessman, died Tuesday, Nov. 17. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Strapason, Ronda, 56, Red Fork Church of God secretary, died Wednesday, Nov. 18. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Turner, Dale, 70, band director, died Thursday, Nov. 12. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Webster, Dean C., 73, operations manager, died Wednesday, Nov. 18. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Brence, George, 78, industrial outside salesman and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 18. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.