Deaths published Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

TULSA
Davis, John Farrell, 89, retired from Amoco and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 17. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Duvall, Dylan, 43, reservoir drilling and completions technician, died Tuesday, Nov. 17. Graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Jurries, Charles, 95, engineering equipment manufacturer's representative and Navy veteran, died Monday, Nov. 16. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Purify, Bobby J, 88, car salesman and retired from the Army, died Tuesday, Nov. 17. Services pending. Jack's.
Williams, Lisa, 55, lab technician, died Monday, Nov. 16. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Morris, Herbert “Herb,” 92, Army veteran and Keck Construction heavy-equipment operator, died Monday, Nov. 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Coweta
Cason, Cletus Ray, 68, OCV Control Valves leadman, died Monday, Nov. 16, in Tulsa. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Crosspoint Baptist Church.
Owasso
Blackwell, Tom, 70, retired British Petroleum vice president of accounting and Army National Guard veteran, died Monday, Nov. 16. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Ethel Reece Cemetery, Barnsdall.
Sand Springs
Mullin, Mark, 68, Mark Mullin Co. owner, died Monday, Nov. 16. Visitation 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Simms, Patricia “Patty Jean,” 93, homemaker, died Tuesday, Nov. 17. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sapulpa
Gibbs, Franklin, 65, Army veteran, died Friday, Nov. 13. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.
