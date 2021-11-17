 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Briscoe, David Lee, 73, Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 16. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Brunkalla, Annette M., 82, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 15. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Christ the King Lutheran Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Uhren, Maureen, 86, homemaker, died Wednesday, Nov. 17. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Battenfield, Karen, 73, retired Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher and counselor, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Service 10 a.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Dawson Memorial Cemetery, Milltown, Ark. Hayhurst.

Daniels, JoAnn, 86, homemaker, died Tuesday, Nov. 16. Services pending. Hayhurst.

Claremore

Ammons, Andrew, 52, J.A. Construction concrete finisher, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and celebration of life 11 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow; and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.

Muskogee

Tittle, Carl “Eddie” Sr., 82, Fort Gibson Lake Sequoyah Bay Recreational Area park superintendent, died Tuesday, Nov. 16. Service 3 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Pryor

Thomison, Bobby II, 33, died Monday, Nov. 15. Service pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News