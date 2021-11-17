Deaths published Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

TULSA
Briscoe, David Lee, 73, Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 16. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Brunkalla, Annette M., 82, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 15. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Christ the King Lutheran Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Uhren, Maureen, 86, homemaker, died Wednesday, Nov. 17. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Battenfield, Karen, 73, retired Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher and counselor, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Service 10 a.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Dawson Memorial Cemetery, Milltown, Ark. Hayhurst.
Daniels, JoAnn, 86, homemaker, died Tuesday, Nov. 16. Services pending. Hayhurst.
Claremore
Ammons, Andrew, 52, J.A. Construction concrete finisher, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and celebration of life 11 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow; and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Muskogee
Tittle, Carl “Eddie” Sr., 82, Fort Gibson Lake Sequoyah Bay Recreational Area park superintendent, died Tuesday, Nov. 16. Service 3 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Pryor
Thomison, Bobby II, 33, died Monday, Nov. 15. Service pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
