Deaths published Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

Bennett, Charles, 88, American Airlines mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 10. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
Eckenfels, Daniel Joseph, 87, engineer and Army veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 8. Visitation 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday and rosary 4:30-5 p.m. Sunday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be webcast at 12:45 p.m. Monday.
Freeman, Gale E., 68, small-business owner, died Tuesday, Nov. 3. Memorial Mass noon Saturday, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pawhuska. Kendrick McCartney Johnson, Pawhuska.
Snider, Edward Roy Sr., 84, minister, formerly of Tulsa, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, in Austin, Texas. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
Schaudt, William Charles "Bill," 77, retired American Airlines aircraft quality assurance manager, Schaudt's Funeral Service co-founder and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 10. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Baer, Lawrence John, 85, Avionic electrician and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 10. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Floral Haven.
Goggans, Steve “Pops,” 72, QuikTrip software developer and veteran, died Monday, Nov. 9. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Outdoor Chapel.
Tate, Gene, 93, retired insurance district manager and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 10. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Hayhurst.
Vandale, Terry Lee, 72, dentist and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 28. Services pending. Schaudt's, Tulsa.
Underhill, Ralph, 90, boilerman and retired from the Navy, died Wednesday, Nov. 11. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Green Country, Tahlequah.
Robinson, George E., 85, retired Mohawk Steel machinist and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 11. Service 11 a.m. Friday, United Pentacostal Church, Glenpool. Mowery.
Rossi, Van Andrew, 66, Rossi Brothers Construction owner, died Tuesday, Nov. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dillon Funeral Service. Private family services.
