 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
0 entries

Deaths published Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Bennett, Charles, 88, American Airlines mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 10. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.

Eckenfels, Daniel Joseph, 87, engineer and Army veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 8. Visitation 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday and rosary 4:30-5 p.m. Sunday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be webcast at 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Freeman, Gale E., 68, small-business owner, died Tuesday, Nov. 3. Memorial Mass noon Saturday, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pawhuska. Kendrick McCartney Johnson, Pawhuska.

Snider, Edward Roy Sr., 84, minister, formerly of Tulsa, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, in Austin, Texas. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Schaudt, William Charles "Bill," 77, retired American Airlines aircraft quality assurance manager, Schaudt's Funeral Service co-founder and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 10. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Baer, Lawrence John, 85, Avionic electrician and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 10. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Floral Haven.

Goggans, Steve “Pops,” 72, QuikTrip software developer and veteran, died Monday, Nov. 9. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Outdoor Chapel.

Tate, Gene, 93, retired insurance district manager and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 10. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Hayhurst.

Vandale, Terry Lee, 72, dentist and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 28. Services pending. Schaudt's, Tulsa.

Hulbert

Underhill, Ralph, 90, boilerman and retired from the Navy, died Wednesday, Nov. 11. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Green Country, Tahlequah.

Owasso

Robinson, George E., 85, retired Mohawk Steel machinist and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 11. Service 11 a.m. Friday, United Pentacostal Church, Glenpool. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Rossi, Van Andrew, 66, Rossi Brothers Construction owner, died Tuesday, Nov. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dillon Funeral Service. Private family services.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News