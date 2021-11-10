Deaths published Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

TULSA
Foster, Jeannette, 96, volunteer, died Thursday, Nov. 4. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Harvard Avenue Christian Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Klabzuba, Charles M., 87. retired builder and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Logue, Margaret Anne, 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Home, Bixby.
Manning, Joan, 72, draftsman, died Sunday, Nov. 7. Funeral Mass 9 a.m. Monday, Church of St. Mary Chapel. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Myers, Paul Howard, 79, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Noyes, Charles “Scott,” 46, truck driver, died Monday, Nov. 8. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Saturday and service 2 p.m. Sunday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.
Pryor, Arlene Ann, 91, retired administrative assistant, died Thursday, Sept. 30. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Southard, Beverly K., 98, homemaker, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Taggart, Karyn R., 66, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 8. No services planned. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Waid, Lavena Faye (Monger) McRee Hamilton, 88, retired dental hygienist, died Monday, Nov. 8. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Ridgelawn Cemetery, Collinsville. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Warren, Frankie May, 85, Union Public Schools nutrition worker, died Monday, Nov. 8. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Beard, Raelee, 18, cosmetology student, died Monday, Nov. 1. Wake noon Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, Wekiwa Indian Baptist Church, Sand Springs. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Bisdorf, Paul Lee Jr., 69, Army Corps of Engineers employee, died Sunday, Nov. 7. Rosary 9:30 a.m. Friday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at St. Anne’s Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial, Tulsa.
Hall, Warren, 95, Phillips Petroleum manager and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial, Tulsa.
Owasso
Eperson, Liz, 72, Nu-Image Salon hairdresser, died Monday, Nov. 8. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, Glad Tidings Assembly of God, Tulsa.
