Deaths published Thursday, May 6, 2021

TULSA
Blackman, Amanda Hasbrouck, 71, retired Tulsa Community College professor, died Friday, April 30. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Ford, Julia Ann, 68, homemaker, died Monday, May 3. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Braden Park Baptist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Gordon, Paul W., 82, Gordon & McCurley PC partner, died Monday, May 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Private graveside service.
Jefferson, Carmelita Ann, 69, certified nursing assistant, died Sunday, May 2. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Martin, Homer Samuel Jr., 77, retired firefighter and Navy veteran, died Monday, May 3. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Morgan, Tami K. (Ingram), 59, collection agent, died Sunday, May 2. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Trinity Baptist Church. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Silvestri, Bruce Jones, 63, professional driver, died Wednesday, April 7. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Aikins, Frances Karen, 70, homemaker, died Tuesday, April 27. Private family services. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Blackburn
Robinson, Gordon N., 78, truck driver and Army veteran, died Monday, May 3. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Monday, May 10, Blackburn Cemetery.
Broken Arrow
Greg, Seltenreich, 64, printing press operator, died Wednesday, May 5. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Aspen Park Baptist Church, and graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Enid. Hayhurst.
Keel, Loretta Ann “Pete,” 75, homemaker, died Tuesday, May 4. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Vernon Cemetery, Coweta. Brown, Coweta.
Rose, Catherine, 100, antiques shop owner, died Friday, April 30. Graveside service was held Wednesday in Coweta. Hayhurst.
Hominy
Cody, Mary Lou, Hominy Public Schools secretary, died Monday, May 3. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday with rosary 6 p.m. Thursday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Friday, St. Joseph Catholic Church.
