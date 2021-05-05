 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Thursday, May 6, 2021
0 entries
Death notices

Deaths published Thursday, May 6, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Blackman, Amanda Hasbrouck, 71, retired Tulsa Community College professor, died Friday, April 30. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Ford, Julia Ann, 68, homemaker, died Monday, May 3. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Braden Park Baptist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.

Gordon, Paul W., 82, Gordon & McCurley PC partner, died Monday, May 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Private graveside service.

Jefferson, Carmelita Ann, 69, certified nursing assistant, died Sunday, May 2. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.

Martin, Homer Samuel Jr., 77, retired firefighter and Navy veteran, died Monday, May 3. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Morgan, Tami K. (Ingram), 59, collection agent, died Sunday, May 2. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Trinity Baptist Church. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Silvestri, Bruce Jones, 63, professional driver, died Wednesday, April 7. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Aikins, Frances Karen, 70, homemaker, died Tuesday, April 27. Private family services. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.

Blackburn

Robinson, Gordon N., 78, truck driver and Army veteran, died Monday, May 3. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Monday, May 10, Blackburn Cemetery.

Broken Arrow

Greg, Seltenreich, 64, printing press operator, died Wednesday, May 5. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Aspen Park Baptist Church, and graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Enid. Hayhurst.

Keel, Loretta Ann “Pete,” 75, homemaker, died Tuesday, May 4. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Vernon Cemetery, Coweta. Brown, Coweta.

Rose, Catherine, 100, antiques shop owner, died Friday, April 30. Graveside service was held Wednesday in Coweta. Hayhurst.

Hominy

Cody, Mary Lou, Hominy Public Schools secretary, died Monday, May 3. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday with rosary 6 p.m. Thursday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Friday, St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News