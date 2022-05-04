Deaths published Thursday, May 5, 2022

TULSA
Bough, C. Max, 90, mechanic and Army veteran, died Monday, May 2. Private family services. Moore Southlawn Chapel.
Hale, Charlyn Ann, 86, homemaker, died Saturday, April 30. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.
Heard, Anglee “Angie,” 84, retired Hilti Co. packaging agent, died Wednesday, May 4. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel, and graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Fort Smith, Ark.
Horn, Randy A. (Bubba), 44, car detailer, died Wednesday, April 27. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Lane, Virgial Jean, 70, Hillcrest Hospital emergency room secretary, died Tuesday, May 3. Services pending. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
Scott, Margie L., 89, Army equipment inspector, died Tuesday, May 3. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Horner, Les, 83, owner and chief executive of Tulsa-based Horner Foods Inc., died Saturday, April 30. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Friday and service following at Southern Hills Baptist Church. Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Marler, Robert “Bob,” 77, building contractor, died Wednesday, April 30. Visitation held Tuesday and service was Wednesday, May 4, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Stone, Dene, 58, Cherokee Nation auditor, died Monday, April 28. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
