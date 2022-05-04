 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Thursday, May 5, 2022

TULSA

Bough, C. Max, 90, mechanic and Army veteran, died Monday, May 2. Private family services. Moore Southlawn Chapel.

Hale, Charlyn Ann, 86, homemaker, died Saturday, April 30. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.

Heard, Anglee “Angie,” 84, retired Hilti Co. packaging agent, died Wednesday, May 4. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel, and graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Fort Smith, Ark.

Horn, Randy A. (Bubba), 44, car detailer, died Wednesday, April 27. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Lane, Virgial Jean, 70, Hillcrest Hospital emergency room secretary, died Tuesday, May 3. Services pending. Moore’s Memory Chapel.

Scott, Margie L., 89, Army equipment inspector, died Tuesday, May 3. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Horner, Les, 83, owner and chief executive of Tulsa-based Horner Foods Inc., died Saturday, April 30. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Friday and service following at Southern Hills Baptist Church. Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service.

Broken Arrow

Marler, Robert “Bob,” 77, building contractor, died Wednesday, April 30. Visitation held Tuesday and service was Wednesday, May 4, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.

Stone, Dene, 58, Cherokee Nation auditor, died Monday, April 28. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

