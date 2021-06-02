 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, May 3, 2021
Deaths published Thursday, May 3, 2021

TULSA

Hauth, Jerry L., 76, retired aerospace engineer, died Monday, May 31. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Jackson, Donvil Arden, 71, retired American Airlines computer programmer, died Tuesday, June 1. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.

Killgore, Susan Maria, 72, Army Corps of Engineers contract specialist, died Sunday, May 30. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery, Owasso.

Kraycik, Donald S., 73, retired AT&T telecommunications technician, died Saturday, May 29. Service 11:30 a.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.

Kuehnert, Robert Thomas, 82, self-employed, died Saturday, May 29. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Tenant, Patricia, 80, homemaker, died Monday, May 31. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

McHone, Robert, 82, retired flight instructor and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, June 1. Service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Broken Arrow

Sullivan, Mackenzie Charles “Mack,” 34, Premium Retail Services marketing representative, died Saturday, May 29. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

Collinsville

Chambers, Kraig Gylan, 33, Skinner Brothers machinist, died Saturday, May 29. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Pack-Chambers, Sheri-Lyne Michelle, 36, graphic designer and artist, died Saturday, May 29. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Hominy

Ryan, Robyn, 59, operations supervisor, died Saturday, May 29. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Powell Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.

Miami, Okla.

Swan, Bryan Edward, 61, physician, died Sunday, May 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Swan residence, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College ballroom. Brown-Winters.

Owasso

Thompson, Edna Marie, 96, Tinker Field "Rosie the Riveter," died Sunday, May 30. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.

Pawhuska

Daniels, Donald W. ""Butch," 78, crane operator and Army veteran, died Tuesday. Services 2 p.m. Friday, Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home Chapel.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

