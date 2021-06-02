Deaths published Thursday, May 3, 2021

TULSA
Hauth, Jerry L., 76, retired aerospace engineer, died Monday, May 31. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Jackson, Donvil Arden, 71, retired American Airlines computer programmer, died Tuesday, June 1. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Killgore, Susan Maria, 72, Army Corps of Engineers contract specialist, died Sunday, May 30. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery, Owasso.
Kraycik, Donald S., 73, retired AT&T telecommunications technician, died Saturday, May 29. Service 11:30 a.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Kuehnert, Robert Thomas, 82, self-employed, died Saturday, May 29. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Tenant, Patricia, 80, homemaker, died Monday, May 31. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Bixby
McHone, Robert, 82, retired flight instructor and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, June 1. Service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Sullivan, Mackenzie Charles “Mack,” 34, Premium Retail Services marketing representative, died Saturday, May 29. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Collinsville
Chambers, Kraig Gylan, 33, Skinner Brothers machinist, died Saturday, May 29. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Pack-Chambers, Sheri-Lyne Michelle, 36, graphic designer and artist, died Saturday, May 29. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Hominy
Ryan, Robyn, 59, operations supervisor, died Saturday, May 29. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Powell Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.
Miami, Okla.
Swan, Bryan Edward, 61, physician, died Sunday, May 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Swan residence, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College ballroom. Brown-Winters.
Owasso
Thompson, Edna Marie, 96, Tinker Field "Rosie the Riveter," died Sunday, May 30. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.
Pawhuska
Daniels, Donald W. ""Butch," 78, crane operator and Army veteran, died Tuesday. Services 2 p.m. Friday, Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home Chapel.
