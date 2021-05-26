Deaths published Thursday, May. 27, 2021

TULSA
Blackman, Amanda Hasbrouck, 71, Tulsa Community College professor, died Friday, April 30. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, Tulsa Community College Southeast Campus Performing Arts Center for Education. Moore’s Rosewood.
Eperson, Billy Wayne, 72, retired laborer, died Monday, May 24. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Glad Tidings Assembly of God.
Johnson, Marcelyn L. “Lynn,” 90, real estate agent, died Tuesday, May 25. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Shay, Dennis “Mike,” 73, former Shay & Shay Inc. owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, May 25. Memorial service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Locust Grove
Brooks, Kay, 68, homemaker, died Saturday, May 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Sapulpa
Tiger, Donald G., 71, minister and veteran, died Monday, May 24. Service 11:30 a.m. Friday, Living Hope Baptist Church, Tulsa, with graveside service following, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Moore’s Memory.
Skiatook
Townley, Harold, 66, Fluor-Daniel Engineering inspector and veteran, died Monday May 24. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, and celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Nazarene Church, Barnsdall.
