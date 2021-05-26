 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Thursday, May. 27, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Thursday, May. 27, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Blackman, Amanda Hasbrouck, 71, Tulsa Community College professor, died Friday, April 30. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, Tulsa Community College Southeast Campus Performing Arts Center for Education. Moore’s Rosewood.

Eperson, Billy Wayne, 72, retired laborer, died Monday, May 24. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Glad Tidings Assembly of God.

Johnson, Marcelyn L. “Lynn,” 90, real estate agent, died Tuesday, May 25. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Shay, Dennis “Mike,” 73, former Shay & Shay Inc. owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, May 25. Memorial service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Locust Grove

Brooks, Kay, 68, homemaker, died Saturday, May 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Sapulpa

Tiger, Donald G., 71, minister and veteran, died Monday, May 24. Service 11:30 a.m. Friday, Living Hope Baptist Church, Tulsa, with  graveside service following, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Moore’s Memory.

Skiatook

Townley, Harold, 66, Fluor-Daniel Engineering inspector and veteran, died Monday May 24. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, and celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Nazarene Church, Barnsdall. 

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News