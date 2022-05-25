 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Thursday, May 26, 2022

TULSA

Yarborough, William, 72, physician, died Tuesday, May 25. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Montag, Delva, 88, homemaker and Broken Arrow Public Schools cafeteria employee, died Tuesday, May 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Park Grove Cemetery.

Nordstrom, Kathyrn, 67, office manager, died Sunday, May 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Shipman Funeral Home, Wagoner, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Life. Church South Broken Arrow.

Jenks

Hodges, Marice Samuel, 87, former H.V. Manufacturing owner, died Wednesday, May 25. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Oologah

Lay, Virginia Sue, 83, homemaker, died Sunday, May 22. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.

Owasso

Abernethy, William S., 83, water treatment business owner and Air Force veteran, died Monday, May 23. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Porter

Gentry, Michael Lawrence “Mike,” 68, retired from the Coweta Public Works Department, died Tuesday, May 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Brown Funeral Home, Coweta.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

