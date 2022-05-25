Deaths published Thursday, May 26, 2022

TULSA
Yarborough, William, 72, physician, died Tuesday, May 25. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Montag, Delva, 88, homemaker and Broken Arrow Public Schools cafeteria employee, died Tuesday, May 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Park Grove Cemetery.
Nordstrom, Kathyrn, 67, office manager, died Sunday, May 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Shipman Funeral Home, Wagoner, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Life. Church South Broken Arrow.
Jenks
Hodges, Marice Samuel, 87, former H.V. Manufacturing owner, died Wednesday, May 25. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Oologah
Lay, Virginia Sue, 83, homemaker, died Sunday, May 22. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Owasso
Abernethy, William S., 83, water treatment business owner and Air Force veteran, died Monday, May 23. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Porter
Gentry, Michael Lawrence “Mike,” 68, retired from the Coweta Public Works Department, died Tuesday, May 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Brown Funeral Home, Coweta.
