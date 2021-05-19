 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, May 20, 2021
Deaths published Thursday, May 20, 2021

TULSA

Corlett, Dorothy M., 98, homemaker, died Tuesday, May 18. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Hargrove, Delbert G., 88, vice president and sales for Green Metal Fabricators, died Tuesday, May 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Haskell Assembly of God, Haskell.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Coates, Stephen, 64, Helmerich & Payne I.T. buyer, died Tuesday, May 18. Private family services. Hayhurst.

Cooper, Bernard Roy “Bernie,” 69, retired Grand River Dam Authority electrical engineer, died Thursday, May 13. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Coweta Assembly, Coweta. Brown, Coweta.

Moore, Mary D., 77, Premiere Press & Graphics former owner, died Saturday, May 15. Viewing noon-5 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Private family services.

Proctor, Norman, 84, Proctor Masonry owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, May 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

Jenks

Piearcy, Billy, 89, pastor and Army veteran, died Tuesday, May 18. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Osage

Davis, Jesse Taylor, 89, forklift operator and Army veteran, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

