Deaths published Thursday, May 20, 2021

TULSA
Corlett, Dorothy M., 98, homemaker, died Tuesday, May 18. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Hargrove, Delbert G., 88, vice president and sales for Green Metal Fabricators, died Tuesday, May 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Haskell Assembly of God, Haskell.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Coates, Stephen, 64, Helmerich & Payne I.T. buyer, died Tuesday, May 18. Private family services. Hayhurst.
Cooper, Bernard Roy “Bernie,” 69, retired Grand River Dam Authority electrical engineer, died Thursday, May 13. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Coweta Assembly, Coweta. Brown, Coweta.
Moore, Mary D., 77, Premiere Press & Graphics former owner, died Saturday, May 15. Viewing noon-5 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Private family services.
Proctor, Norman, 84, Proctor Masonry owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, May 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Jenks
Piearcy, Billy, 89, pastor and Army veteran, died Tuesday, May 18. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Osage
Davis, Jesse Taylor, 89, forklift operator and Army veteran, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
