Deaths published Thursday, May 19, 2022

Bono, Charles Anthony “Chaz,” 36, Junk King operations manager, died Friday, May 13. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Maddox, Linda J., 61, homemaker, died Tuesday, May 17. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Meyers, Wilma C., 88, died Tuesday, May 17. Service pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Wilson, Suzette Y., 68, Daltile customer service representative, died Sunday, May 15. Rosary 7 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, and funeral Mass 9 a.m. Saturday, Christ the King Church.
