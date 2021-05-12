Deaths published Thursday, May 13, 2021

TULSA
Blackburn, Jack, 79, high school teacher and coach, died Monday, April 26. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Burr, Hayle Lynn, 24, waitress, died Monday, May 10. Service 10 a.m. Monday, May 17, Broadway Baptist Church, Sand Springs. Dillon, Sand Springs.
Godsey, Dwayne Erwin, 89, managing industrial engineer, died Monday, May 10. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Stanleys Funeral Home, and memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Asbury United Methodist Church.
Hime, Victoria, 84, homemaker, died Wednesday, May 12. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Hinton, Jackie Dean, 84, electrical engineer, died Sunday, May 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Asbury United Methodist Church Chapel. Schaudt’s.
Looney, Alta, 91, insurance underwriter, died Tuesday, May 11. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Massey, Michael, 71, human resources executive recruiter, died Monday, May 1. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Hicks, Michael Lee, 76, city of Bristow employee and Army veteran, died Wednesday, March 10. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Home Chapel.
Broken Arrow
Cameron, Edwin Sr., 85, mechanic, died Tuesday, May 11. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Claremore
Foster, Weldon, 94, minister, died Tuesday, May 11. Viewing 1-8 p.m. Thursday with visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, both at MMS-Payne Funeral Home.
McKnight, Virginia “Jenny,” 90, restaurant manager, died Tuesday, May 11. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at MMS-Payne Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.