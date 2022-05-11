Deaths published Thursday, May 12, 2022

TULSA
Cherblanc, Judith “Judie,” 85, homemaker, died Wednesday, May 11. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Novak, Judith Antoinette Marie, 76, bookkeeper, died Friday, May 6. Memorial service 6 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Pfeifer, Donna, 80, homemaker, died Monday, May 9. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, Calvary Cemetery Chapel.
Theurer, Lyndel Louise, 63, homemaker, died Sunday, May 8. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Tomlinson, Mary, 93, U.S. Postal Service clerk, died Tuesday, May 10. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Friday, Highland Park Church.
Tucker, Marie Roshonda, 50, homemaker, died Thursday, May 5. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Memory Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Vanderkolk, Loretta, 90, retired Occidental Petroleum benefits representative, died Monday, May 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and memorial Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Church of Saint Benedict.
Oologah
Reynolds, Allen, 70, manufactured homes contractor and Army Veteran, died Thursday, May 5. No visitation. Memorial services pending. Green Hill, Owasso.
Owasso
Spainhower, Roger Lee, 76, city of Tulsa senior systems analyst and Army veteran, died Wednesday, May 11. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Tahlequah
Carlile, Thomas Jr., 87, manufacturing manager, died Tuesday, May 3. Rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, and funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, both at Saint Brigid Catholic Church. Cremation Society of Oklahoma, Tulsa.
