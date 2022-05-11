 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Thursday, May 12, 2022

TULSA

Cherblanc, Judith “Judie,” 85, homemaker, died Wednesday, May 11. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Novak, Judith Antoinette Marie, 76, bookkeeper, died Friday, May 6. Memorial service 6 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

Pfeifer, Donna, 80, homemaker, died Monday, May 9. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, Calvary Cemetery Chapel.

Theurer, Lyndel Louise, 63, homemaker, died Sunday, May 8. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Tomlinson, Mary, 93, U.S. Postal Service clerk, died Tuesday, May 10. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Friday, Highland Park Church.

Tucker, Marie Roshonda, 50, homemaker, died Thursday, May 5. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Memory Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Vanderkolk, Loretta, 90, retired Occidental Petroleum benefits representative, died Monday, May 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and memorial Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Church of Saint Benedict.

Oologah

Reynolds, Allen, 70, manufactured homes  contractor and Army Veteran, died Thursday, May 5. No visitation. Memorial services pending. Green Hill, Owasso.

Owasso

Spainhower, Roger Lee, 76, city of Tulsa senior systems analyst and Army veteran, died Wednesday, May 11. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Tahlequah

Carlile, Thomas Jr., 87, manufacturing manager, died Tuesday, May 3. Rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, and funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, both at Saint Brigid Catholic Church. Cremation Society of Oklahoma, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

