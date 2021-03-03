 Skip to main content

Deaths published Thursday, March 4, 2021
Deaths published Thursday, March 4, 2021

TULSA

Bernardine, Gail, 76, retired librarian, died Sunday, Feb. 28. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Church of St. Mary. Schaudt’s.

Carter, Robert L. “Bob,” 63, aircraft mechanic, died Tuesday, March 2. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Dunn, Shirley W., 95, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 2. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thurs- day, Stanleys Funeral Home Chapel. Private family services.

Hammack, Thomas Sullivan Jr., 62, Wizzert Solutions owner, died Tuesday, March 2. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Southern Hills Baptist Church.

Medina, Jose R., 86, physician, died Tuesday, March 2. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Schick, Dan, 64, Continental Resources financial manager, died Saturday, Feb. 27. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow.

Schick, Kim, 60, registered dental hygienist, died Saturday, Feb. 27. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Brown-Ferby, Lillie Bernice, 88, died Friday, Feb. 12. Memorial service was held Wednesday. Hayhurst.

Muskogee

Wilson, James Andrew "Jim," 77, Muskogee Public Schools assistant superintendent, died Monday, March 1. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel.

Owasso

Denton, Frieda Fern, 81, banking bookkeeper, died Monday, May 1. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Sand Springs

Jarnagin, Melvin Mason, 83, retired boilermaker, died Tuesday, March 2. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Lewis, Stephen R., 79, locksmith, died Tuesday, March 2. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. Private family services.

Oliver, Charles Eugene “Chuck,” 58, chef, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Memorial service noon Friday, Reach Church. Mark Griffith Riverside.

Stroud

Arradondo, Aaron, 96, retired Internal Revenue Service agent and World War II Army Air Forces veteran, died Monday, Feb. 22. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Rogers Chapel Cemetery, Slick. Hutchins-Maples Matherly, Bristow.

Death notices policy

