Deaths published Thursday, March 31, 2022

TULSA

Brashear, Richard Wayne, 67, died Saturday, March 26. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Chissoe, Daniel Griff, 38, died Sunday, March 13. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Memory Chapel. Interment at Green Hill Cemetery, Muskogee.

Harper, Jessica Rose, 36, died Tuesday, March 29. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service, and celebration of life 11 a.m. Friday, Fellowship Congregational Church.

Ott, Lawrence H., 92, retired from American Airlines, died Wednesday, March 23. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah. Interment at Bearden Cemetery, Bearden.

Spencer, Betty M., 83, social worker, died Sunday, March 27. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Tomasino, Jeannine, 85, retired, died Sunday, March 27. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Tuesday, Church of Saint Mary. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Tucker, Mitchell Jr., 80, retired software designer, died Monday, March 28. No services planned. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Wilkerson, Charles Wayne Jr., 75, electrical lighting designer and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, March 29. Memorial service at a later date. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Guinn, Sandra G. “Sandy,” 83, homemaker and retired from Daily Oklahoman, died Wednesday, March 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday both at RiverCrest Chapel. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.

Broken Arrow

Williams, James (Jim), 84, retired Citgo and Oils Unlimited chemist Army veteran, died Saturday, March 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside committal 2:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.

Claremore

Perryman, Stephen C., 68, American Airlines overhaul support mechanic, died Tuesday, March 29. Viewing noon-8 p.m. and visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, and service 1 p.m. Friday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Council Hill

Nelson, Larry, 74, electrician and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, March 23. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, Okmulgee, and graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, Council Hill Cemetery.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

