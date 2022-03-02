 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Thursday, March 3, 2022

TULSA

Barajas, John P., 87, machinist, died Monday, Feb. 28. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Eastburn, Brooke Hardin, 71, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday and funeral Mass 2 p.m. Monday, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Gomez, Norma, 96, accounts receivable specialist, died Friday, Feb. 18. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Gary Kelly’s Add’Vantage.

Hammett, Opal Mae, 101, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Lucas, Charles Elwin Sr., 89, mechanical engineer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, March 1. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Red Fork Baptist Church.

Megna, George P., 89, accountant, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. Moore’s Southlawn.

Pickard, Thomas R., 76, retired osteopathic physician, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, Mounds. Hargrove-Marker, Jenks.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Eyler, Dan, 74, independent oil producer, died Sunday, Feb. 20. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, Post Oak Lodge, Tulsa. Schaudt's, Glenpool.

Broken Arrow

Keener, Katherine, 68, Blue Cross Blue Shield office clerk, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Visitation 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Garrett Funeral Home, and celebration of life noon Friday, Rhema Bible Church Chapel.

Jenks

Earp, Betty Lou, 88, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 28. Services pending. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.

Okmulgee

Svendgard, Caroline, 76, executive secretary, died Saturday, Feb. 26. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Integrity Funeral Service Chapel, Henryetta.

Death notices policy

