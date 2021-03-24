 Skip to main content

Deaths published Thursday, March 25, 2021
Deaths published Thursday, March 25, 2021

TULSA

Askins, Benton Harold, 101, retired Gates Hardware sales vice president and Army veteran, died Monday, March 22. Viewing 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Bixby City Cemetery, Bixby.

Finch, Jody Lynn, 63, social worker, died Monday, March 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Matles, Donna M., 92, Donna Designs owner, died Wednesday, March 24. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Schein, Robert “Bob,” 80, certified public accountant, died Saturday, March 20. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Fellowship Lutheran Church. Moore's Southlawn.

Taylor, Betty Lou, 96, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 23. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

Van Winkle, James Ray “Sarge,” 76, retired warehouse manager and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 23. Services pending. Johnson, Sperry.

Chelsea

Rogers, Junior Gilbert, 90, retired truck driver and Army veteran, died Sunday, March 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service noon Friday, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow.

Cleveland, Okla.

Stephens Glasgow, Frances L., 92, insurance office manager, died Monday, March 22. Visitation 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, St. Bede’s Episcopal Church.

Clinton

Carter, Angela, 53, Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance provider services representative, died Friday, March 19. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, March 26, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Grove

Enloe, Jessie C., 94, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 23. Viewings noon-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.

Oologah

Boggs, David Samuel, 59, American Waste Control commercial driver, died Friday, March 19. Viewing noon-6 p.m. Friday, March 26, and service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

