Deaths published Thursday, March 25, 2021

TULSA
Askins, Benton Harold, 101, retired Gates Hardware sales vice president and Army veteran, died Monday, March 22. Viewing 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Bixby City Cemetery, Bixby.
Finch, Jody Lynn, 63, social worker, died Monday, March 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Matles, Donna M., 92, Donna Designs owner, died Wednesday, March 24. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Schein, Robert “Bob,” 80, certified public accountant, died Saturday, March 20. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Fellowship Lutheran Church. Moore's Southlawn.
Taylor, Betty Lou, 96, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 23. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Van Winkle, James Ray “Sarge,” 76, retired warehouse manager and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 23. Services pending. Johnson, Sperry.
Chelsea
Rogers, Junior Gilbert, 90, retired truck driver and Army veteran, died Sunday, March 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service noon Friday, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow.
Cleveland, Okla.
Stephens Glasgow, Frances L., 92, insurance office manager, died Monday, March 22. Visitation 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, St. Bede’s Episcopal Church.
Clinton
Carter, Angela, 53, Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance provider services representative, died Friday, March 19. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, March 26, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Grove
Enloe, Jessie C., 94, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 23. Viewings noon-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Oologah
Boggs, David Samuel, 59, American Waste Control commercial driver, died Friday, March 19. Viewing noon-6 p.m. Friday, March 26, and service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.