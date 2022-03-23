 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Thursday, March 24, 2022

TULSA

Billingsley, Donald, 79, truck driver. died Friday, March 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. Graveside service to follow at Booker T. Washington Cemetery, Muskogee.

Spears, Mary Lou, 91, died Sunday, March 20. Visitation 5-6 p.m. Friday, Luginbuel Funeral Home, Prairie Grove, Ark., and service 10a.m. Saturday, Summers Baptist Church, Summers, Ark. Burial at Old Union Cemetery, Cincinnati, Ark.

Tummons, Frances C., 88, bookkeeper, died Tuesday, March 22. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Broken Arrow

Ahrend, James Preston, 97, American Airlines crew chief and World War II Army veteran, died Sunday, March 20. Viewing noon-8 p.m. and visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Friday, Life Church.

Roberts, Jerry D., 85, accountant, died Tuesday, March 22. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.

Collinsville

Myers, Dannie Lee, 63, independent contractor and retired Navy veteran, died Tuesday, March 22. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Friday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso, and graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.

Inola

Conwell, John, 79, CPA, died Saturday, March 12. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Inola United Methodist Church. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.

Jenks

Sherrell, Mary Ellen, 87, accountant, died Tuesday, March 22. Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Hargrove-Marker Funeral & Cremation Service.

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

