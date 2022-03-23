Deaths published Thursday, March 24, 2022

TULSA
Billingsley, Donald, 79, truck driver. died Friday, March 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. Graveside service to follow at Booker T. Washington Cemetery, Muskogee.
Spears, Mary Lou, 91, died Sunday, March 20. Visitation 5-6 p.m. Friday, Luginbuel Funeral Home, Prairie Grove, Ark., and service 10a.m. Saturday, Summers Baptist Church, Summers, Ark. Burial at Old Union Cemetery, Cincinnati, Ark.
Tummons, Frances C., 88, bookkeeper, died Tuesday, March 22. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Ahrend, James Preston, 97, American Airlines crew chief and World War II Army veteran, died Sunday, March 20. Viewing noon-8 p.m. and visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Friday, Life Church.
Roberts, Jerry D., 85, accountant, died Tuesday, March 22. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Collinsville
Myers, Dannie Lee, 63, independent contractor and retired Navy veteran, died Tuesday, March 22. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Friday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso, and graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Inola
Conwell, John, 79, CPA, died Saturday, March 12. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Inola United Methodist Church. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.
Jenks
Sherrell, Mary Ellen, 87, accountant, died Tuesday, March 22. Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Hargrove-Marker Funeral & Cremation Service.
