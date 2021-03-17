 Skip to main content

Deaths published Thursday, March 18, 2021
TULSA

Bridges, Cynthia Renee, 56, aerospace industry procurement agent, died Tuesday, March 16. Rosary 6 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sand Springs. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Dowling, Francis, 47, laborer, died Wednesday, March 3. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Elliott, Brett Glenn, 56, oral history writer and Histories Unlimited owner, died Wednesday, March 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Villaseñor, Juan Adrian, 48, Webco employee, died Monday, March 15. Rosary 6 p.m. Sunday with visitation until 8 p.m., and service 10 a.m. Monday, all at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Donberger, Frances, 84, bookkeeper, died Tuesday, March 16. Visitation 10 a.m.-noon and graveside service at 1 p.m., both Monday at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Smith, Nancy, 67, wedding photographer, died Tuesday, March 16. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Jennings

Spess, Wilma, 96, died Monday, Feb. 8. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Christian Church, Cleveland, Okla. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

