Deaths published Thursday, March 17, 2022

TULSA

Chissoe, Daniel Griff, 38, died Sunday, March 13. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.

Crews, David III, 72, contractor, died Thursday, March 3. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. John’s Episcopal Church. Moore’s Rosewood.

Edwards, Donald, 80, machinist, died Tuesday, March 8. Services were held Monday. Gary Kelly’s Add’Vantage.

Hardy, James, 79, chef and Army veteran, died Monday, March 14. Visitation 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and service 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.

Jeffers, Rosa Lee, 74, homemaker, died Monday, March 14. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Ladner, Joyce D., 80, homemaker, died Sunday, March 13. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, March 20, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, Sand Springs, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Church of the Nazarene, Sapulpa.

Mason, Deloris, 102, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 15. Visitation 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Moss, Beverly Sue (Gastineau), 49, HireRight customer service agent, died Monday, March 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, Shahan Free Will Baptist Church, Coweta.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Champlin, Charles, 91, Equifax Services field representative, died Saturday, March 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Collins, Sherry, 78, First National Bank bookkeeper, died Wednesday, March 16. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Johnson, Ruth, 92, retired Shell Oil accounting department clerk, died Saturday, March 12. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Community Baptist Church, Coweta. Garrett.

Mounds

Zaletel, Edith, 83, Walmart customer service manager and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, March 10. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.

Sand Springs

Taylor, Patricia Ann (Lawson), 78, waitress, died Monday, March 14. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

