Deaths published Thursday, March 17, 2022

TULSA
Chissoe, Daniel Griff, 38, died Sunday, March 13. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Crews, David III, 72, contractor, died Thursday, March 3. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. John’s Episcopal Church. Moore’s Rosewood.
Edwards, Donald, 80, machinist, died Tuesday, March 8. Services were held Monday. Gary Kelly’s Add’Vantage.
Hardy, James, 79, chef and Army veteran, died Monday, March 14. Visitation 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and service 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Jeffers, Rosa Lee, 74, homemaker, died Monday, March 14. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Ladner, Joyce D., 80, homemaker, died Sunday, March 13. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, March 20, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, Sand Springs, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Church of the Nazarene, Sapulpa.
Mason, Deloris, 102, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 15. Visitation 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Moss, Beverly Sue (Gastineau), 49, HireRight customer service agent, died Monday, March 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, Shahan Free Will Baptist Church, Coweta.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Champlin, Charles, 91, Equifax Services field representative, died Saturday, March 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Collins, Sherry, 78, First National Bank bookkeeper, died Wednesday, March 16. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Johnson, Ruth, 92, retired Shell Oil accounting department clerk, died Saturday, March 12. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Community Baptist Church, Coweta. Garrett.
Mounds
Zaletel, Edith, 83, Walmart customer service manager and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, March 10. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.
Sand Springs
Taylor, Patricia Ann (Lawson), 78, waitress, died Monday, March 14. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.