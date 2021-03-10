 Skip to main content

Deaths published Thursday, March 11, 2021
Deaths published Thursday, March 11, 2021

TULSA

Burns, Jath, 46, self-employed, died Saturday, Feb. 27. Memorial service 4 p.m. Thursday, Dighton-Moore Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso. 

Mann, Linda, 70, oil and gas secretary and home health aide, died Monday, March 8. Visitation 2 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

McKinney, James Frederick, 83, auto mechanic, died Tuesday, March 9. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Jones, Chris, 68, retired Kaiser Francis Oil accountant, died Tuesday, March 9. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Edwards, Benjamin, 77, college professor, died Tuesday, March 9. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Floral Haven.

Cleveland, Okla.

Upshaw, Ron, 85, retired from IBEW Local 584, died Sunday, March 7. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Private family services.

Grove

Bowers, Doyle, 90, retired Twentieth Century Manufacturing supervisor, died Tuesday, March 9. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Owasso

Cox, Craig Allen, 50, plant manager and Army veteran, died Sunday, March 7. Service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Gideon, Donald Edward, 96, service station owner and Navy veteran, died Monday, March 8. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, March 15, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Sand Springs

Grever, Merietta, 103, homemaker, died Sunday, March 7. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Snyder, Norma, 80, retired Sheraton Inn Skyline East executive housekeeper, died Tuesday, March 9. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Sapulpa

Boyd, Shirley, 85, telephone operator, died Friday, March 5. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Odd Fellows Cemetery, Maramec.

Stillwater

Bradley, Dolores Marie, 91, died Monday, March 8. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Fairlawn Cemetery. Strode.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

