Deaths published Thursday, March 11, 2021

TULSA
Burns, Jath, 46, self-employed, died Saturday, Feb. 27. Memorial service 4 p.m. Thursday, Dighton-Moore Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso.
Mann, Linda, 70, oil and gas secretary and home health aide, died Monday, March 8. Visitation 2 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
McKinney, James Frederick, 83, auto mechanic, died Tuesday, March 9. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Jones, Chris, 68, retired Kaiser Francis Oil accountant, died Tuesday, March 9. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Edwards, Benjamin, 77, college professor, died Tuesday, March 9. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Floral Haven.
Cleveland, Okla.
Upshaw, Ron, 85, retired from IBEW Local 584, died Sunday, March 7. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Private family services.
Grove
Bowers, Doyle, 90, retired Twentieth Century Manufacturing supervisor, died Tuesday, March 9. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Owasso
Cox, Craig Allen, 50, plant manager and Army veteran, died Sunday, March 7. Service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Gideon, Donald Edward, 96, service station owner and Navy veteran, died Monday, March 8. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, March 15, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Sand Springs
Grever, Merietta, 103, homemaker, died Sunday, March 7. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Snyder, Norma, 80, retired Sheraton Inn Skyline East executive housekeeper, died Tuesday, March 9. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Sapulpa
Boyd, Shirley, 85, telephone operator, died Friday, March 5. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Odd Fellows Cemetery, Maramec.
Stillwater
Bradley, Dolores Marie, 91, died Monday, March 8. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Fairlawn Cemetery. Strode.
