Deaths published Thursday, March 10, 2022

TULSA
Fisher, Nancy, 91, Tulsa Public Schools elementary teacher, died Tuesday, March 8. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Godinez, Sharon Laverne (Lewelling), 60, J.B. Hunt truck driver, died Monday, Jan. 31. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel.
Green, Makayla N., 24, student, died Sunday, March 6. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Foundations Church, Broken Arrow. Ninde / Mosaic.
Johnson, Susan, 65, banker, died Tuesday, March 8. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Lenox, Henry David, 79, salesman, died Tuesday, March 8. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Minter, Earl Samuel Jr., 84, business owner, died Friday, March 4. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, University United Methodist Church. Moore's Southlawn.
Mumford, Galen, 72, retired mechanic, died Monday, March 7. No services planned. Schaudt’s.
Purinton, Neva Jean “Jeannie,” 96, homemaker, died Saturday, March 5. Celebration of life pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Swimmer, Alex, 29, Tulsack assembly worker, died Monday, March 7. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Duty, Keith, 46, Recovery & Counseling Services controller, died Sunday, March 6. Viewings noon-4:30 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, all at Garrett Funeral Home.
Jennings
Floyd, Linda, 72, nurse, died Tuesday, March 8. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Owasso
Brown, Wayne, 75, retired airline aircraft mechanic and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, March 8. Services pending. Green Hill.
