Deaths published Thursday, June 9, 2022

TULSA

Graham, Elizabeth, 91, Jenks Public Schools business clerk, died Monday, June 6. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 9 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, Jenks.

Helm, William “Doug," 84, Navy veteran, died Wednesday, May 25. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel, Cleveland, Okla.

Lay, James W. “Jim,” 62, minister, died Monday, June 6. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Carbondale Assembly of God.

Slankard, Jackie L., 88, graphic artist, died Tuesday, June 7. Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and graveside service 1:30 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ware, Mary E., 89, homemaker, died Wednesday, June 8. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Dibos, Teresa (White), 69, Walmart bakery manager, died Sunday, June 5. Memorial service 5 p.m. Friday, Broken Arrow Golf and Athletic Club. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Homer, Vincent Jr., 82, Army veteran, died Monday, June 6. Visitation 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Grace Funeral Service Chapel, Poteau, and service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Bokoshe.

Coweta

Robertson, James Erwin “Jimmy,” 61, Norberg IES wireman, died Monday, May 30. Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel.

Owasso

Dougherty, Wanda Lee, 87, homemaker, died Tuesday, May 17. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

