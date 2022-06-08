Deaths published Thursday, June 9, 2022

TULSA
Graham, Elizabeth, 91, Jenks Public Schools business clerk, died Monday, June 6. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 9 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, Jenks.
Helm, William “Doug," 84, Navy veteran, died Wednesday, May 25. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel, Cleveland, Okla.
Lay, James W. “Jim,” 62, minister, died Monday, June 6. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Carbondale Assembly of God.
Slankard, Jackie L., 88, graphic artist, died Tuesday, June 7. Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and graveside service 1:30 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ware, Mary E., 89, homemaker, died Wednesday, June 8. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Dibos, Teresa (White), 69, Walmart bakery manager, died Sunday, June 5. Memorial service 5 p.m. Friday, Broken Arrow Golf and Athletic Club. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Homer, Vincent Jr., 82, Army veteran, died Monday, June 6. Visitation 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Grace Funeral Service Chapel, Poteau, and service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Bokoshe.
Coweta
Robertson, James Erwin “Jimmy,” 61, Norberg IES wireman, died Monday, May 30. Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel.
Owasso
Dougherty, Wanda Lee, 87, homemaker, died Tuesday, May 17. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
