Deaths published Thursday, June 30, 2022

TULSA

Mertens, Nelda S., 100, homemaker, died Tuesday, June 28. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Rexroad, Gladys Arlene, 98, died Tuesday, June 28. Visitation 10-11 a.m. and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Cheney Witt Funeral Chapel, Fort Scott, Kan.

Shea, Donna, 93, registered rurse, died Wednesday, June 29. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Thorne, Robert E., 92, retired gas and oil sales manager and Army veteran, died Monday, June 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Rivercrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Henderson, David, 84, self-employed research and design engineer, died Monday, June 27. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Howard, Carole C., 69, doctor of osteopathic medicine, died Tuesday, June 28. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Lee, Amanda, 42, medical administrator, died Friday, June 24. Service 1 p.m. Friday, July 1, First United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.

Claremore

Ochs, Deron, 55, restaurant employee, died Tuesday, June 28. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Point Church.

Owasso

Casey, Gary Wayne, Jr., 51, accountant, died Sunday, June 26. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 2 p.m. Friday, First Christian Church.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

