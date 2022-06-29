Deaths published Thursday, June 30, 2022

TULSA
Mertens, Nelda S., 100, homemaker, died Tuesday, June 28. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Rexroad, Gladys Arlene, 98, died Tuesday, June 28. Visitation 10-11 a.m. and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Cheney Witt Funeral Chapel, Fort Scott, Kan.
Shea, Donna, 93, registered rurse, died Wednesday, June 29. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Thorne, Robert E., 92, retired gas and oil sales manager and Army veteran, died Monday, June 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Rivercrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Henderson, David, 84, self-employed research and design engineer, died Monday, June 27. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Howard, Carole C., 69, doctor of osteopathic medicine, died Tuesday, June 28. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Lee, Amanda, 42, medical administrator, died Friday, June 24. Service 1 p.m. Friday, July 1, First United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.
Claremore
Ochs, Deron, 55, restaurant employee, died Tuesday, June 28. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Point Church.
Owasso
Casey, Gary Wayne, Jr., 51, accountant, died Sunday, June 26. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 2 p.m. Friday, First Christian Church.
