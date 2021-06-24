 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, June 25, 2021
TULSA

Boyaci, Dimitri C. “Jim,” 55, United Airlines pilot and retired Navy officer, died Monday, June 21. Trisagion and visitation 6:30 p.m. Monday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Dysinger, George, 83, entrepreneur, died Monday, June 21. Viewing 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.

Guthrie, John Wayne, 64, laborer, died Tuesday, June 22. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Saturday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

Jones, Kenneth P., 86, minister, died Thursday, June 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Sabbath, Karen, 73, retired elementary school teacher, died Wednesday, June 23. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

Bird, Dale Sr., 83, oil and gas industry shop superintendent and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, June 22. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Church of the Nazarene. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.

Broken Arrow

Kula, Michael, 45, Bear Petroleum Services owner and Army veteran, died Monday, June 21. Memorial service 4 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Paris, Olga, 76, homemaker, died Wednesday, June 16. Funeral Mass 12:30 p.m. Sunday, St. Pius X Catholic Church, Tulsa. Brown.

Collinsville

McLendon, Rayleen “Raye,” 73, homemaker, died Sunday, June 20. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, A Glorious Church. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Owasso

Cason, Ryan Michael, 39, electrician apprentice, died Tuesday, June 15. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Hope Chapel. Mowery.

Kingsley, Carl Andrew “Andy,” 32, audio-visual technician, died Thursday, June 17. Visitation noon and memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mowery. 

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

