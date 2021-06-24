Deaths published Thursday, June 25, 2021

TULSA
Boyaci, Dimitri C. “Jim,” 55, United Airlines pilot and retired Navy officer, died Monday, June 21. Trisagion and visitation 6:30 p.m. Monday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
Dysinger, George, 83, entrepreneur, died Monday, June 21. Viewing 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Guthrie, John Wayne, 64, laborer, died Tuesday, June 22. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Saturday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Jones, Kenneth P., 86, minister, died Thursday, June 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Sabbath, Karen, 73, retired elementary school teacher, died Wednesday, June 23. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Bird, Dale Sr., 83, oil and gas industry shop superintendent and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, June 22. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Church of the Nazarene. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Broken Arrow
Kula, Michael, 45, Bear Petroleum Services owner and Army veteran, died Monday, June 21. Memorial service 4 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Paris, Olga, 76, homemaker, died Wednesday, June 16. Funeral Mass 12:30 p.m. Sunday, St. Pius X Catholic Church, Tulsa. Brown.
Collinsville
McLendon, Rayleen “Raye,” 73, homemaker, died Sunday, June 20. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, A Glorious Church. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Owasso
Cason, Ryan Michael, 39, electrician apprentice, died Tuesday, June 15. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Hope Chapel. Mowery.
Kingsley, Carl Andrew “Andy,” 32, audio-visual technician, died Thursday, June 17. Visitation noon and memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mowery.
