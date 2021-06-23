Deaths published Thursday, June 24, 2021

TULSA
Dysinger, George, 83, entrepreneur, died Monday, June 21. Viewing 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Guthrie, John Wayne, 64, laborer, died Tuesday, June 22. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Saturday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Howard, Kathleen “Kathy,” 63, died Tuesday, June 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Simple Church. Dillon, Sand Springs.
Smiley, Norma Lou, 82, homemaker, died Tuesday, June 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Harper, Russell, 89, truck driver and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, June 19. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Kula, Michael, 45, Bear Petroleum Services owner and Army veteran, died Monday, June 21. Memorial service 4 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Cleveland, Okla.
Risinger, Dick, 78, insurance agency owner, died Friday, June 4. Service 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, First Christian Church. Chapman-Black.
Owasso
Cason, Ryan Michael, 39, electrician apprentice, died Tuesday, June 15. Services pending. Mowery.
Kingsley, Carl Andrew “Andy,” 32, audio-visual technician, died Thursday, June 17. Services pending. Mowery.
