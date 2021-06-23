 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, June 24, 2021
TULSA

Dysinger, George, 83, entrepreneur, died Monday, June 21. Viewing 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.

Guthrie, John Wayne, 64, laborer, died Tuesday, June 22. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Saturday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

Howard, Kathleen “Kathy,” 63, died Tuesday, June 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Simple Church. Dillon, Sand Springs.

Smiley, Norma Lou, 82, homemaker, died Tuesday, June 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Harper, Russell, 89, truck driver and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, June 19. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Kula, Michael, 45, Bear Petroleum Services owner and Army veteran, died Monday, June 21. Memorial service 4 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Cleveland, Okla.

Risinger, Dick, 78, insurance agency owner, died Friday, June 4. Service 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, First Christian Church. Chapman-Black.

Owasso

Cason, Ryan Michael, 39, electrician apprentice, died Tuesday, June 15. Services pending. Mowery.

Kingsley, Carl Andrew “Andy,” 32, audio-visual technician, died Thursday, June 17. Services pending. Mowery.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

