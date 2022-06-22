Deaths published Thursday, June 23, 2022

TULSA
Cook, Keenan D., 36, retail worker, died Friday, June 17. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Criswell, Jeff, 57, construction worker, died Tuesday, May 17. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Hancock, Lynette, 78, homemaker, died Wednesday, June 22. Private family services. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Thompson, Lewis, 89, plastic and reconstructive surgeon, died Wednesday, June 15. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Humphries, Jerry, 89, Air Force veteran, died Thursday, June 9. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Church of God. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Broken Arrow
Lemons, Robert, 87, metal finisher and Army veteran, died Sunday, June 19. No services planned. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Snodgrass, Zane, 3, died Wednesday, June 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home; and graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Coweta
Guynes, Jeffery Darvin “Jeff,” 48, journeyman electrician, died Tuesday, June 14. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Community Baptist Church. Brown.
Owasso
Roberts, Virginia Sue, 89, Oklahoma Baptist Children’s Home of Owasso houseparent, died Saturday, June 18. Visitation 6-8 Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Sapulpa
Parks, Fredie Eugene, 89, businessman and Army veteran, died Monday, June 20. Service 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, Smith Funeral Home Chapel.
