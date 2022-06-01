Deaths published Thursday, June 2, 2022

TULSA
Chiles, Uliet, 33, cashier, died Thursday, May 26. Viewing 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Garton, Ernest R., 88, Department of Human Services case worker and Army veteran, died Wednesday, May 29. Graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.
Hinkefent, Marilyn “Mert,” 90, homemaker, died Monday, May 30. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Visitation Suites, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, Heritage Bible Church, Catoosa.
Kimmel, William, 95, mechanical engineer, died Sunday, May 29. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Niver, Lawrence J. “Larry,” 51, Comp Source insurance adjuster, died Tuesday, May 31. Memorial service 11 am. Friday, Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Ivy.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Ernst, Verna, 87, homemaker, died Friday, May 27. Visitation 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Stanleys Funeral Home, Tulsa. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Bullard, Marshall, 74, glass plant engineer, died Tuesday, May 31. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.
Hughes, Louise, 83, real estate agent, died Tuesday, May 31. Viewing 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, Garrett Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, Muskogee.
Glenpool
Howerton, Dusty Rose, infant, died Wednesday, May 25. Graveside service noon Friday, Haskell Cemetery. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Oilton
Murphy, Henry Jr., 93, rancher, died Monday, May 30. Service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church. Michael’s, Drumright.
Sand Springs
Myrick, Owen E., 85, city water employee and Army veteran, died Sunday, May 29. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Harvest Church.
