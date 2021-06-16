Deaths published Thursday, June 17, 2021

TULSA
Anderson, Kathryn Marque, 31, real estate agent, died Sunday, June 13. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Collinsville.
Barron, Elaine, 68, homemaker, died Monday, June 14. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Hawks, Robert Jr., 101, commercial photographer and Army veteran, died Monday, June 14. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Kelley, William “Bill” Jr., 90, mechanical designer and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 16. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Gonzales, Javier, 53, assembly worker, died Saturday, May 8. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Healing Grace Church, Tulsa. Brown.
Martinez, Martha A., 73, died Monday, May 24. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Healing Grace Church, Tulsa. Brown.
Masefield, Tony, 78, McDonnell Douglas Corp. production manager, died Tuesday, June 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Sand Springs
Palk, Artie Frank, 82, retired banker and former mayor, died Tuesday, June 15. Service 2 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church. Mobley-Groesbeck.
