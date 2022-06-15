 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths published Thursday, June 16, 2022

  • 0

TULSA

Grant, Edward, 98, retired Safeway manager and Navy veteran, died Thursday, June 9. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

Hall-Hensley, Nickie, 91, former physical education teacher, died Friday, June 10. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s.

Khoo, Pearl Peck Lim, 91, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Saturday, June 11. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, Church of the Holy Spirit. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Mann, Terry N., 79, retired land surveyor, died Tuesday, June 14. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Cemetery. Ninde Brookside.

Ramsey, Bobby Gene, 70, construction foreman, died Tuesday, June 14. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Taunton, N. Jean, 81, homemaker, died Tuesday, June 14. Visitation 9-11 a.m. and service 11 a.m., both Friday at Tulsa Lighthouse Church. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Sanders, Aletha M., 100, homemaker, died Monday, June 13. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa.

Collinsville

Fuller, Paul O’Dell, 94, American Airlines mechanic, died Sunday, June 12. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 10 a.m. Friday, First Church, Owasso.

Pawnee

McCormick, Jimmie, 79, retired District 2 Pawnee County Commissioner, died Monday, June 13. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10 a.m. Friday, Skedee Assembly of God Church, Skedee. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sardis Cemetery, Clayton.

Wagoner

Spillers, Tom (Rosco), 84, OG&E engineer, died Monday, June 13. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, Prairie View Cemetery, Macomb. Shipman.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert