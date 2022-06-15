Deaths published Thursday, June 16, 2022

TULSA
Grant, Edward, 98, retired Safeway manager and Navy veteran, died Thursday, June 9. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Hall-Hensley, Nickie, 91, former physical education teacher, died Friday, June 10. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s.
Khoo, Pearl Peck Lim, 91, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Saturday, June 11. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, Church of the Holy Spirit. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Mann, Terry N., 79, retired land surveyor, died Tuesday, June 14. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Cemetery. Ninde Brookside.
Ramsey, Bobby Gene, 70, construction foreman, died Tuesday, June 14. Service pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Taunton, N. Jean, 81, homemaker, died Tuesday, June 14. Visitation 9-11 a.m. and service 11 a.m., both Friday at Tulsa Lighthouse Church. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Sanders, Aletha M., 100, homemaker, died Monday, June 13. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa.
Collinsville
Fuller, Paul O’Dell, 94, American Airlines mechanic, died Sunday, June 12. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 10 a.m. Friday, First Church, Owasso.
Pawnee
McCormick, Jimmie, 79, retired District 2 Pawnee County Commissioner, died Monday, June 13. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10 a.m. Friday, Skedee Assembly of God Church, Skedee. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sardis Cemetery, Clayton.
Wagoner
Spillers, Tom (Rosco), 84, OG&E engineer, died Monday, June 13. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, Prairie View Cemetery, Macomb. Shipman.
