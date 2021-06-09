Deaths published Thursday, June 10, 2021

TULSA
Andress, Ted Sr., 89, retired podiatrist and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, June 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Clayton, Estelle, 95, homemaker, died Sunday, June 6. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Dunham, Marsha Kay, 75, registered nurse, died Monday, June 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 3 p.m. Saturday, both at Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home.
Jones, William Dewaine, 80, auto body technician, died Wednesday, June 9. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.
Rankin, Stephen Charles, 73, retired office administrator and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 9. Service 5:30 p.m. Friday, Trinity Presbyterian Church, Bixby. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Preston, Joe, 83, property tax agent, died Wednesday, June 2. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Davis Family Funeral Home Chapel.
Bixby
Crader, Katrina, 53, psychiatrist, died Friday, June 4. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Schmidt, Tina, 55, retired child development associate, died Tuesday, June 8. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home.
Broken Arrow
Friedberg, Harry, 102, jeweler and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 9. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.
Luther, Carol, 89, teacher and business owner, died Monday, June 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Vinita
Sellmeyer, Raymond Edmond, 96, former rancher, died Monday, June 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Burckhalter-Highsmith Funeral Home; service 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Mark Catholic Church, Pryor; and graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.