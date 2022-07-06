 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Thursday, July 7, 2022

TULSA

Cook, Keenan D., 36, retail employee, died Friday, June 17. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home, and memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Victory Church.

Holdridge, Curtis J. “Curt” II, 77, Pro Source Wholesale Floor Coverings owner and Army veteran, died Monday, July 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church.

Morgan, Elsie Mamie, 71, Oral Roberts Evangelistic Association employee, died Saturday, July 3. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Memory Funeral Home Chapel.

O’Bannon, Barbara McLernon, 75, died Sunday, July 3. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Ninde Brookside.

Simonton, William, 78, owner of The Print Shop, died Wednesday, July 6. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Lee, Jayden, 17, student, died Saturday, July 2. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Church of St. Benedict, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Broken Arrow

Millar, Cynthia, 69, petroleum geologist, died Friday, June 24. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Kirk of the Hills, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Morgan, Vannis, 92, Broken Arrow Public Schools employee and Army veteran, died Sunday, July 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Angus Acres Church of Christ.

Pitcock, Emmitt E. Jr., 69, machine shop assembler, died Sunday, July 3. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.

Tabor, Brian, 58, Borets design engineer, died Monday, July 4. Celebration of life noon Friday, Rhema Bible Church Chapel. Garrett.

Death notices policy

