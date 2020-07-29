TULSA
Boyer, Donn, 64, retired American Airlines maintenance and engineering manager, died Monday, July 27. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.no service info is cq
Brenner, Samuel “Sam,” 92, Brenners Ltd. owner, died Monday, July 27. Graveside service noon Friday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Harnish, John William, 78, cabinet company owner and Air National Guard veteran, died Monday, July 27. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Luckhart, Wayne Lee, 85, retired Foster Propeller aircraft mechanic and Navy veteran, died Sunday, July 26. Private family services. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Moore, Charlie F., 81, minister, Keller Williams real estate agent and Navy veteran, died Sunday, July 26. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Tuesday, Guts Church. Ninde Brookside.
Morgan, Daniel “D,” 42, roofer, died Saturday, July 25. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Perkins, Joe R., 68, retired police officer, died Monday, April 13. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, Asbury United Methodist Church Sanctuary. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Glass, Gregory Keith (Blue), 66, construction worker and painter, died Monday, July 27. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Newman, Faye Marie, 91, retired nurse, died Saturday, July 25. Private family services. Bradley-Foster-Petering, Muskogee.
Coweta
Baujan, Pamela Michelle “Mickey,” 31, Mazzio’s manager, died Monday, July 27. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Brown Family Funeral Home.
Jenks
Grotts, Bobby C. “Bob,” 77, retired W.C. Norris machinist and Army veteran, died Monday, July 27. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, both at RiverCrest Chapel & Event Center, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Owasso
Hines, Robert Graham Jr., 81, retail sales representative, died Saturday, July 25. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.
