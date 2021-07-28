Deaths published Thursday, July 29, 2021

TULSA
Bala, Dana, 64, formerly of Tulsa, died Saturday, July 10. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Byrom, Jackie, 74, drywall contractor, died Wednesday, July 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, New Covenant Bible Church.
Edwards, James L. Jr., 68, retired from the oil and gas industry and Marine Corps colonel, died Tuesday, July 27. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Friday and rosary 6 p.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 9 a.m. Saturday, St. Bernard Catholic Church.
Mishler, Dorothy Wood, 99, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 27. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore's Rosewood.
Quint, Jane Anne “Janie,” 62, died Tuesday, July 27. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Fletcher, Diana, 58, Executives Title receptionist, died Tuesday, July 27. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Collinsville
Loveless, Beverly Sue, 76, Wachovia Mortgage executive manager, died Tuesday, July 27. Service 5 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso.
Oologah
Leland, Diana Joy, 70, office manger, died Sunday, July 25. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso.
