Deaths published Thursday, July 29, 2021
Deaths published Thursday, July 29, 2021

TULSA

Bala, Dana, 64, formerly of Tulsa, died Saturday, July 10. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Rose Hill Funeral Home. 

Byrom, Jackie, 74, drywall contractor, died Wednesday, July 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, New Covenant Bible Church.

Edwards, James L. Jr., 68, retired from the oil and gas industry and Marine Corps colonel, died Tuesday, July 27. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Friday and rosary 6 p.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 9 a.m. Saturday, St. Bernard Catholic Church.

Mishler, Dorothy Wood, 99, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 27. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore's Rosewood.

Quint, Jane Anne “Janie,” 62, died Tuesday, July 27. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Fletcher, Diana, 58, Executives Title receptionist, died Tuesday, July 27. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Collinsville

Loveless, Beverly Sue, 76, Wachovia Mortgage executive manager, died Tuesday, July 27. Service 5 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso.

Oologah

Leland, Diana Joy, 70, office manger, died Sunday, July 25. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

