Deaths published Thursday, July 28, 2022

TULSA
Dellinger, Ron, 87, chief financial officer, died Monday, July 25. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Interment to follow at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Graham, Steve, 70, computer programmer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 26. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Woodward, Rebecca J., 98, Energy Products, LLC accounting, died Tuesday, July 26. Services Pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Haskell
Jay, Lester, 84, retired Crane Carrier Corp. inspector and Army veteran, died Sunday, July 24. Celebration of life service 1 p.m. Saturday, First Assembly of God Church. Dowdy-Marker.
Milfay
Adair, Coy, 90, Milfay Public Schools teacher and coach, and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, July 26. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Milfay School Gym. Burial to follow at New Hope Cemetery, Stilwell. Hutchins-Maples Matherly, Bristow.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.