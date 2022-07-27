 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Thursday, July 28, 2022

TULSA

Dellinger, Ron, 87, chief financial officer, died Monday, July 25. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Interment to follow at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.

Graham, Steve, 70, computer programmer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 26. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Woodward, Rebecca J., 98, Energy Products, LLC accounting, died Tuesday, July 26. Services Pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Haskell

Jay, Lester, 84, retired Crane Carrier Corp. inspector and Army veteran, died Sunday, July 24. Celebration of life service 1 p.m. Saturday, First Assembly of God Church. Dowdy-Marker.

Milfay

Adair, Coy, 90, Milfay Public Schools teacher and coach, and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, July 26. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Milfay School Gym. Burial to follow at New Hope Cemetery, Stilwell. Hutchins-Maples Matherly, Bristow.

