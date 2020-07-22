TULSA
Buzzard, Gene C., 73, Gable & Gotwals attorney and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 21. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Dotson, Phyllis Jeanne, 95, geological librarian, died Tuesday, July 21. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Stanleys.
Harris, Bonita, 71, information technology analyst, died Sunday, July 19. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Kinkeade, Gary M., 68, retired Postal Service mail carrier, died Tuesday, July 21. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Peden, Evelyn Faye, 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 21. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, and graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, Monahans Memorial Cemetery, Monahans, Texas.
Reinert, Richard Herbert, 92, retired Tulsa World building engineer and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, July 21. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Welker, Norma, 80 former Welker Law Firm office manager, died Monday, July 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Michelson, Thomas “Tom,” 59, cook and Army veteran, died Wednesday, July 22. No services planned. Floral Haven.
Smith, Jeanny, 53, Spirit AeroSystems aircraft composite technician, died Monday, July 20. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Williams, Aimee, 44, Hillcrest Medical Center nurse practitioner, died Saturday, July 18. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Catoosa
Jeremiah, Christene, 39, pathogens specialist, died Monday, July 20. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Coweta
Hurst, Matthew Robert “Matt,” 49, electrician, died Tuesday, July 21, in Tulsa. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, New Bethel Assembly of God, Broken Arrow.
Mounds
Cotner, James Ray, 78, nursery tree services worker, died Tuesday, July 21. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, Tulsa; service 11 a.m. Friday, Happy Acres Cowboy Church; and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Oologah
Thompson, Marsha Ann, 72, accounting clerk, died Monday, July 20. Viewing 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah.
Owasso
Caillouette, Charles Marion, 86, Postal Service letter carrier and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, July 21. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Harris, Modean, 85, retired Amoco event planner, died Sunday, July 19. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.
Kelly, Linda, 72, bank teller, died Tuesday, July 21. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, Dillon Funeral Service Chapel.
