Deaths published Thursday, July 22, 2021

Duffy, Kay F., 76, Kay Duffy Interiors owner, died Wednesday, July 21. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Feller, Norene Carol, 90, homemaker, died Saturday, July 17. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, Carbondale Assembly of God.
Howard, Robert E. “Bob,” 73, University of Tulsa chemistry professor, died Sunday, July 18. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday, University of Tulsa Sharp Chapel, and memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, All Souls Unitarian Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Sherwin, William Arnold, 89, retail buyer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 20. Private services. Serenity.
Cooper, Clifford “Bud,” 78, Glorious Church Inc. ordained minister and pastor of Living Truth Ministries, died Tuesday, July 20. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Igrisan, Marie, 79, waitress, died Tuesday, July 20. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Thomas, Randall, 71, general contractor, died Sunday, July 18. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Renaud, Paul, 89, salesman, died Friday, July 16. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church. MMS-Payne.
Wilson, Harriet C., 93, homemaker, died Monday, July 19. Private family services. Moore’s Eastlawn, Tulsa.
