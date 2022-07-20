 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Thursday, July 21, 2022

  • Updated
TULSA

Bowman Finn, Ashley Brooke, 41, singer, died Sunday, July 17. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Harrison, Richard, 82, automotive salesman, died Friday, July 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Skelly Drive Baptist Church. MMS-Payne, Claremore.

Nelson, Mary Jane, 79, nurse, died Friday, July 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Torris-Ryan, Katherine, 65, physician’s assistant, died Monday, July 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Gibbs, Michael, 78, American Airlines network engineer, died Friday, July 15. Rosary 6-8 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Benedict Catholic Church.

Skiatook

Irby, John Bradfield, 80, Moore Funeral Homes Inc. funeral director and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, July 19. Services pending. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 6 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

