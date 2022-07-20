Deaths published Thursday, July 21, 2022

TULSA
Bowman Finn, Ashley Brooke, 41, singer, died Sunday, July 17. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Harrison, Richard, 82, automotive salesman, died Friday, July 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Skelly Drive Baptist Church. MMS-Payne, Claremore.
Nelson, Mary Jane, 79, nurse, died Friday, July 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Torris-Ryan, Katherine, 65, physician’s assistant, died Monday, July 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Gibbs, Michael, 78, American Airlines network engineer, died Friday, July 15. Rosary 6-8 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Benedict Catholic Church.
Skiatook
Irby, John Bradfield, 80, Moore Funeral Homes Inc. funeral director and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, July 19. Services pending. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.
