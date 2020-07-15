TULSA
Bailey, Adron Leon, 97, painter and World War II Army veteran, died Thursday, July 9. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Bradley, Crystal Dawn (Jones), 45, Whole Foods cook, died Friday, July 10. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Busch, Georgann, 83, retail worker, died Tuesday, July 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Hickman, Rosalie P., 100, retired U.S. Treasury Department senior bookkeeper, died Monday, July 13. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Kastner, Paul Allen, 65, retired truck driver, died Tuesday, July 14. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Stewart, Sharon Kay (Montz), 63, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 14. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Underwood, Claudia, 72, Hillcrest Health Care Systems regional vice president of human resources, died Friday, July 10. Celebration of life pending. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Young, Katherine “Kathy,” 64, retired Avis customer service specialist, died Tuesday, July 14. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Burns, Betty, 84, homemaker, died Saturday, May 30. Service 11 a.m. Friday, St. Benedict Catholic Church. Floral Haven.
Jones, Duane, 85, Tulsa Farm Equipment salesman and Air National Guard veteran, died Saturday, July 11. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Kruse, Alvin, 88, farmer and rancher, died Tuesday, July 14. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home; and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Anne Catholic Church.
Chelsea
Frailey, Carol Ann, 73, bank loan officer, died Tuesday, July 14. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Dillon Funeral Service Chapel, Sand Springs.
Collinsville
Bean, Larry Eugene Jr., 51, K&D Manufacturing machinist, died Sunday, July 12. Graveside service 9 a.m. Friday, Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery, Owasso. Mowery, Owasso.
Coweta
Arnold, William Ray “Bill” Sr., 70, Synchronous Aerospace Group warehouse coordinator, died Sunday, July 5. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Brown Family Funeral Home.
Jenks
Parrish, Jannettie “Vada,” 75, retired Family Diner dishwasher, died Friday, July 10. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Henry, Del, 65, homebuilder, died Monday, July 13. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Sperry
Queen, Mildred Esther (Beeson), 88, retired office manager, died Sunday, July 12. Viewing 1-7 p.m. Friday and visitation 1-3 p.m. Friday, both at Johnson Funeral Home; visitation noon-3 p.m. Saturday and service 3 p.m. Saturday, both at First Baptist Church, Blanchard.
Tahlequah
Jones, Paul, 64, cosmetologist, died Friday, July 10. No services planned. Serenity, Tulsa.
