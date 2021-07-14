 Skip to main content
Deaths published Thursday, July 15, 2021
Deaths published Thursday, July 15, 2021

TULSA

Ashlock, Challa, 72, homemaker, died Friday, July 9. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Carter, Prentiss Elvin, 88, diversions worker for Public Service of Oklahoma and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 13. Visitation 9 a.m. Friday and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, both at Broadway Baptist Church, Sand Springs. Moore's Rosewood. 

Day, Ernie, 84, attorney, died Tuesday, July 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Day, Josephine Jones, 103, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 7. Private family service. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.

Hatten, Cheryl Ann “Sheri,” 60, certified nursing assistant, died Wednesday, July 14. Services pending. RiverCrest, Bixby.

Stump, Pattilu, 76, retired dental administrative assistant, died Monday, July 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Totty, Clifton Robert “Bob,” 76, instrumentation designer and Army veteran, died Monday, July 12. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. 

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Adair

Gladden, James, 73, disabled Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 13. Services pending. Serenity, Tulsa

Bristow

Denney, Dub, 83, retired pharmacist and Army veteran, died Friday, July 9. Memorial 2 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.

Catoosa

Campbell, Ronnie Lee, 71, retired Sears delivery driver, died Wednesday, July 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. No services planned.

Sand Springs

Shaeffer, Sharna, 64, died Monday, July 12. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.

Williams, Bill R., 72, pipefitter, died Tuesday, July 13. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa. 

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

