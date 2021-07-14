Deaths published Thursday, July 15, 2021

TULSA
Ashlock, Challa, 72, homemaker, died Friday, July 9. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Carter, Prentiss Elvin, 88, diversions worker for Public Service of Oklahoma and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 13. Visitation 9 a.m. Friday and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, both at Broadway Baptist Church, Sand Springs. Moore's Rosewood.
Day, Ernie, 84, attorney, died Tuesday, July 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Day, Josephine Jones, 103, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 7. Private family service. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Hatten, Cheryl Ann “Sheri,” 60, certified nursing assistant, died Wednesday, July 14. Services pending. RiverCrest, Bixby.
Stump, Pattilu, 76, retired dental administrative assistant, died Monday, July 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Totty, Clifton Robert “Bob,” 76, instrumentation designer and Army veteran, died Monday, July 12. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Adair
Gladden, James, 73, disabled Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 13. Services pending. Serenity, Tulsa
Bristow
Denney, Dub, 83, retired pharmacist and Army veteran, died Friday, July 9. Memorial 2 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Catoosa
Campbell, Ronnie Lee, 71, retired Sears delivery driver, died Wednesday, July 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. No services planned.
Sand Springs
Shaeffer, Sharna, 64, died Monday, July 12. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Williams, Bill R., 72, pipefitter, died Tuesday, July 13. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.